Victim in fatal collision near Guelph identified as Caledon, Ont. man: Wellington County OPP

A 36-year-old man from Caledon, Ont. has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash east of Guelph on Sunday evening.

Wellington County OPP say Jayson Waddell was killed after his car collided head-on with an SUV on Trafalgar Road, north of Highway 124, at around 6:30 p.m.

The SUV was driving southbound and the car was northbound, according to OPP.

Waddell was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP haven’t said if Sunday’s snowfall played a factor in the crash, but they are asking any witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.

