Victim in fatal collision near Guelph identified as Caledon, Ont. man: Wellington County OPP

A 36-year-old man from Caledon, Ont. has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash east of Guelph on Sunday evening.
Wellington County OPP say Jayson Waddell was killed after his car collided head-on with an SUV on Trafalgar Road, north of Highway 124, at around 6:30 p.m.
The SUV was driving southbound and the car was northbound, according to OPP.
Waddell was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP haven’t said if Sunday’s snowfall played a factor in the crash, but they are asking any witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.
Guelph police release video in connection to knife-point robbery
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS