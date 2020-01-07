Menu

Canada

Victim in fatal collision near Guelph identified as Caledon, Ont. man: Wellington County OPP

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted January 7, 2020 5:03 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
Nick Westoll / Global News

A 36-year-old man from Caledon, Ont. has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash east of Guelph on Sunday evening.

Wellington County OPP say Jayson Waddell was killed after his car collided head-on with an SUV on Trafalgar Road, north of Highway 124, at around 6:30 p.m.

The SUV was driving southbound and the car was northbound, according to OPP.

Waddell was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP haven’t said if Sunday’s snowfall played a factor in the crash, but they are asking any witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.

