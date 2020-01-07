Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police make arrests in high-end winter coat thefts

By Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 4:58 pm
Updated January 7, 2020 5:08 pm
Hamilton police say Canada Goose jackets were one many brands targeted by thieves.
Hamilton police say Canada Goose jackets were one many brands targeted by thieves. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Hamilton Police have arrested two men in connection with a string of street robberies involving high-end winter coats over the past few months. Mohammed Shokri and Shoib Abdulla, both 18 years old, are facing numerous charges including robbery.

Investigators are still looking for a third male suspect in connection to the thefts.

READ MORE: Hamilton police warn of increase in high-end winter jacket thefts

On Monday evening, police responded to two robberies. Just before 7 p.m., a man was walking in the area of James Street North and Rebecca Street when he was approached by a group of young males. He was assaulted, and his “Moose Knuckles” brand coat was stolen.

Then, just before midnight, a second victim met up with two suspects in the area of Pier 8. An arrangement was made in advance for the victim to sell a Moncler bomber jacket. The victim met with the suspects, was threatened and the suspects fled with the jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hamilton police seek suspect in violent New Year’s Eve robbery

Both men in the recent arrests are currently in custody in connection with another coat theft involving a weapon in downtown Hamilton on Dec. 23.

Hamilton police are urging residents to be cautious. More than two dozen people have been targeted for their winter coats in the downtown area and west Hamilton neighbourhoods over the past few weeks. Investigators say the victims, who were generally wearing Canada Goose- or Moose Knuckles-brand jackets, were swarmed by a group of young people in some cases. In other cases, they were threatened with a weapon.

Police say the best way to avoid being a target is to avoid walking alone, especially after dark, and follow safe routes along busy, well-lit streets.

