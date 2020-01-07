Montreal police searching for alleged pimp

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the sexual exploitation division of the Montreal police are looking for a 50-year-old man who is an alleged pimp.

Carl Evans Alfred Casseus is the subject of an arrest warrant for various charges related to human trafficking and pimping.

It is alleged that Casseus victimized at least one person, between August and December 2019. Police say he advertised the services of a person under his control through ads posted on specialized sites.

Casseus is described as standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and shaved brown hair.

Police have reason to believe Casseus could be in Montreal and frequenting areas tied to drug trafficking.

Police warn Casseus is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information can contact Info-Crime Montreal by dialling 514 393-1133 or by visiting the website. Police say the information will be treated confidentially and anonymously.