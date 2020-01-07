Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Former Canadian Forces captain pleads guilty to charges at court martial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2020 12:52 pm
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016.
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A former Canadian Forces captain has pleaded guilty at a court martial in Charlottetown to charges in connection with making sexual comments to a female cadet.

Todd Bannister entered the plea Tuesday following opening statements in his second court martial on the charges.

READ MORE: Canada’s top military judge to be tried by his own deputy in fraud, misconduct case

Bannister was originally acquitted in February 2018, but in May 2019 the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada overturned the verdicts and ordered a new court martial.

Bannister was accused of making inappropriate sexual comments to a female cadet when she was 18 years old and again when she was 19.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, while two charges of behaving in a disgraceful manner were withdrawn.

Story continues below advertisement
Federal court approves $900M settlement for CAF sexual misconduct victims
Federal court approves $900M settlement for CAF sexual misconduct victims

The judge, Commander J.B.M. Pelletier, reserved sentencing until later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 7, 2019.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeCanadian Armed ForcesPEICharlottetownCourt MartialSexual CommentsCourt Martial Appeal Court of CanadaCanadian Armed Forces Court Martialconduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.