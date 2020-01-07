Menu

Teenager dies 2 weeks after December Morinville collision

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 1:01 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

A 16-year-old girl died over the weekend, more than two weeks after she was involved in a collision near the town of Morinville, Alta.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that the collision happened at 2:46 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2019, at Township Road 554 and Range Road 252, just south of Morinville.

Five people in both vehicles were transported to hospital, RCMP said.

On Jan. 4, the 16-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital, where she had remained since the crash.

RCMP said a collision analyst attended the scene and officers continue to investigate.

