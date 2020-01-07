Maude Barlow appointed 3rd chancellor of Brescia University College

Send this page to someone via email

Brescia University College has appointed award-winning Canadian author and activist Maude Barlow as its third chancellor.

Barlow will act as an ambassador for Canada’s only women’s university, holding the honorary position for a three-year term.

“Maude’s commitment to activism and dedication to women’s leadership initiatives are especially aligned with the values of Brescia’s foundresses, the Ursuline Sisters,” Brescia principal Susan Mumm said.

“Maude leads with wisdom, justice and compassion, inspiring others to respond to critical issues facing the world today.”

As chancellor, Barlow will preside over Brescia’s baccalaureate and magisterial ceremonies and support Brescia’s mission of educating future women leaders.

Barlow is the author of several books, including Whose Water Is It, Anyway? Taking Water Protection into Public Hands.

#BresciaUC is thrilled to announce the University’s third Chancellor, @MaudeBarlow. 👏 We are looking forward to watching the #bold impact Maude makes on our community. #ChoosetoLead pic.twitter.com/BVZr5ECutP — BresciaUC (@BresciaUC) January 7, 2020

In addition to her many accolades for environmental activism and her fight for social justice, Barlow has received 14 honorary doctorates and is the co-founder of the Blue Planet Project supporting people’s right to access clean water.

She served as a senior adviser on water to the 63rd president of the United Nations General Assembly in 2008 and 2009 and also serves as board chair of the Washington, D.C.-based organization Food & Water Watch.

“As Brescia embarks on our next century, we know Maude’s influence will help us continue to empower young women leaders,” Mumm said.

As part of Brescia’s International Women’s Day celebrations, Barlow will be the keynote speaker at the annual Dr. Hanycz Leadership Lecture in the St. James Building auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on March 5.

