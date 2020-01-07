Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police on scene outside Main Street hotel; bloody sidewalk cordoned off

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 11:07 am
Police were involved in an ongoing investigation Tuesday morning in front of the New West Hotel.
Police were involved in an ongoing investigation Tuesday morning in front of the New West Hotel. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating an incident outside a Main Street hotel on Tuesday morning.

Police were at the scene in front of the New West Hotel, where blood, strewn goods and garbage could be seen on the sidewalk inside an area cordoned off by police tape.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating 2 assaults

A Winnipeg police spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital. There was no immediate word on their status.

Police would not comment further on the matter, saying they have two cruisers on the scene for an “ongoing investigation.”

More to come.

