‘Bachelor’ fans unimpressed with last-minute ‘surprise’ in premiere

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Monday’s season premiere of The Bachelor Season 24.

On Monday night, Bachelor Nation was introduced to the 30 women trying to shoot their shot with Peter Weber during the three-hour premiere of The Bachelor’s 24th season.

Most of Bachelor Nation was not impressed with the last-minute “surprise” after Peter had insisted he was over Hannah Brown.

“I am so excited. I have no idea what’s coming, but I know that my life will never be the same,” said Peter, 28. “Even though I was in love with Hannah and the relationship didn’t work out, I’m taking so much of the relationship with me moving forward.”

When host Chris Harrison asked Peter if he was over Hannah, he said: “I am.”

“I would not be here tonight if I wasn’t ready to put that behind me and move forward,” Peter said.

The ladies began to make their entrances, but then in walks Hannah.

Peter looked shocked but seemed genuinely happy to see her. She was there to return the pilot wings that he gifted her on her season of The Bachelorette.

“When I heard that you were going to be the Bachelor, I had mixed emotions,” she told him. “But when I stood where you are, you said you wanted to find your co-pilot and you gave me something. And I want you to find that person and so I brought these back for you. You’re going to be great.”

Most of the women inside the mansion were freaking out when they saw Hannah step out of the limo, but Peter reassured them.

“I know some of you may have seen Hannah, she just stopped by. And I fell in love with her, I truly did,” he shared. “But she gave me back my wings, that’s what I had given her the first night. It was really cool and I appreciated it. If anything, seeing her tonight has just given me more hope moving forward that this could happen again and I can find love.”

When Peter headed out on his second group date with Lauren, Sydney, Payton, Natasha, Alexa, Kelsey, McKenna, Alayah and Savannah, he told them that a “very good friend” had helped plan the date.

That “friend” happened to be… Hannah.

Hannah told a story about a guy she once dated, and many realized she was talking about Peter and the night they shared in the Fantasy Suite during her time on The Bachelorette.

“I started wondering, is he just a nice guy?” she said. “And then he proved me wrong. And then he proved me wrong again, and again, and then again in the morning. Yeah, four f—ing times.”

“The more confident you are about who you are and your sexuality, the more confident you can be in a relationship,” she told the contestants. “So you all are going to share a personal story about sex! It can be a memorable time or just a fantasy that you may have — and you’re going to do this in front of a live audience.”

When the ladies went off to prepare their “sex stories,” Hannah told a producer that she still cared for Peter but she knew it would never “work” between them.

She was crying backstage, and Peter went to check up on her.

“This is so weird,” Peter said to Hannah.

“I know. I’m really sorry,” Hannah said. “I’m really happy for you, but it’s just a lot.”

Peter said that when he saw Hannah, he was hoping she would be entering the mansion.

He said he was “kind of hoping that you weren’t just dropping something off but that you were coming in.”

“But I didn’t need that, and I appreciated you bringing the wings back,” he told Hannah. “You didn’t have to do that. I gave those to you, and no matter what, you’re always going to mean so much to me.”

“I don’t know Peter. I question what I should have done and, you know, I question a lot,” Hannah said, with mascara tears running down her face.

“I thought that I was not confused but now like, I don’t know. I don’t know,” he said to her.

“What the f— am I doing right now?” Peter questioned. “I don’t know what I’m doing. What would you — this is so insane. What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?”

“I mean, maybe,” Hannah responded, not giving him a straight answer.

The captain has turned on the seatbelt sign…because we are about to experience some BEASTLY turbulence 😱 See what @hannahbrown is up to on #TheBachelor premiere tonight at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/g6XjOOUNdW — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) January 6, 2020

“I don’t know what to do right now,” Peter said. “I’m so confused, and this is the first week that this whole thing is starting. And I’m obviously not 100 per cent where I thought I was.

“I can’t help how my heart feels,” he told a producer. “I look at her, and I just don’t want to stop looking at her, and I want to just kiss her and just … have had all this work out. And it didn’t, and I know it didn’t. I feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here, expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well.”

Many fans of The Bachelor wished that Hannah hadn’t shown up.

Why is Hannah Brown still on my tv? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/HusAI6KnZj — Dimitri Fountas (@GreekAthlete7) January 7, 2020

Hannah Brown needs to stop. Turn the page. You picked the wrong guy. She’s a clout farmer. Let these other girls make a deep run. This is Peters season? You aren’t the co-pilot #TheBachelor — Carson Dimoff (@CarsonDimoff) January 7, 2020

Pete: *trying to meet 30 girls that want him* Hannah Brown: pic.twitter.com/xs9XqkqB7u — Joseph Morgan (@Josephmorgan96) January 7, 2020

Hannah Brown sis what are you doing???? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/bk96bqOU0o — Bachelor Shit Posting (@ShitBachelor) January 7, 2020

Hannah Brown has reached full clownery by coming out of that limo #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/eNUnMbiTLw — Lizzie Karpen (@LizzieKarpen) January 7, 2020

does hannah brown have a 10 show deal with abc? so far it’s been bachelor, bachelorette, bachelor in paradise, dancing with the stars, bachelor again. wouldn’t be at all surprised to see her on the next season of greys anatomy 🙄#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GMFgOkAVoc — Andy Potter (@stalefarts) January 7, 2020

i’m gonna say it and i’m sorry- it’s super unfair of Hannah Brown to be doing this to Peter right now #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/um8Ldwfsy2 — Molly Campbell (@happymolidays12) January 7, 2020

@hannahbrown should have retired after this. Because honestly it was her peak #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yobIgM1CmE — Peyton Glover (@Peyton_Glover13) January 7, 2020

The other women when Hannah Brown keeps showing up:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/PlgtjDvvQw — Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) January 7, 2020

Hannah Brown coming for LC’s iconic mascara tear and Peter in the same night #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GCu3DY6b0D — Adrian (@adriadamo) January 7, 2020

Some fans wanted Peter to make Hannah stay and compete for his heart.

Why am I low key rooting for Hannah Brown and Peter. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sIjSdUWC7w — Meghan (@megg_mcmuffin) January 7, 2020

These girls actually thought Queen Hannah Brown was gonna compete WITH them #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Ev22FrHdKY — Em Engle (@em_engle) January 7, 2020

I did what needed to be done. @hannahbrown I gotchu boo #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/fyrmkA8vIN — Amber Noneyobidness (@Noneyobidness4) January 7, 2020

I love hannah brown more than I love the air that I breathe #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/X8mInN2cgz — alex ☁️ (@alexonthedaily) January 7, 2020

Okay hit the brakes. PETER AND HANNAH BROWN CLEARLY STILL HAVE FEELINGS!!!#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/8Nfq3OJYrF — colie schuh (@ColieSchuh) January 7, 2020

me on my deathbed at 87 years old, still crying about how much I love hannah brown #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3Q5lMaBtHg — alex ☁️ (@alexonthedaily) January 7, 2020

Hannah tweeted about her experience returning to the show.

“Spoiler alerts: This is going to be very freaking awkward,” she wrote.

Spoiler alerts: This is going to be very freaking awkward. @BachelorABC — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

“So that was not a blast at all. It was truly the hardest day — a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight,” Hannah tweeted.

So that was not a blast at all. It was truly the hardest day—a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight. ❤️ #thebachelor — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

