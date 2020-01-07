Coyote released back into the Manitoba wild following month-long rehab

Send this page to someone via email

A coyote that made the rounds on social media about a month ago after being injured is now back in the wild.

The person who hit the animal in late November originally thought it was a dog, so he put in the back of his vehicle to bring to a shelter.

He later realized it was a 2-year-old coyote and called on Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre for help when the coyote regained consciousness in the back seat.

The coyote spent the last month recovering from head trauma and various scrapes and cuts.

Our Coyote patient has completed her recovery and has been released back to nature! Thank you to everyone who donated to her care! pic.twitter.com/v3MdU6SH4J — Wildlife Haven Rehab (@WildlifeHaven) January 6, 2020

In a video post to social media, the coyote ran off looking healthy and back to its normal self.

Since it first started in 1984, Wildlife Haven has cared for over 34,000 animals.

3:20 Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre