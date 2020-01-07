Menu

Manitoba wildlife

Coyote released back into the Manitoba wild following month-long rehab

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 11:49 am
Coyote released back into the wild after recovering from injuries
The Wildlife Have Rehabilitation Centre has released a coyote back into the wild following a month after being hit by a vehicle.

A coyote that made the rounds on social media about a month ago after being injured is now back in the wild.

The person who hit the animal in late November originally thought it was a dog, so he put in the back of his vehicle to bring to a shelter.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police warn of coyotes on Shooters golf course; stalking senior with tiny dog

He later realized it was a 2-year-old coyote and called on Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre for help when the coyote regained consciousness in the back seat.

The coyote spent the last month recovering from head trauma and various scrapes and cuts.

Story continues below advertisement

In a video post to social media, the coyote ran off looking healthy and back to its normal self.

Since it first started in 1984, Wildlife Haven has cared for over 34,000 animals.

