OPP’s Festive RIDE campaigns in Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes wrap up

Several dozen charges were laid during the OPP’s annual Festive RIDE campaigns in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

On Monday, OPP released the results of the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere campaign, which began on Nov. 23 and wrapped up Jan. 2.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, officers conducted 142 spot checks during the campaign. They issued three warn range licence suspensions and charged four people with Criminal Code driving offences related to alcohol and/or drug consumption.

Peterborough County OPP conducted 175 spot checks, issued six warn range licence suspensions and charged 16 people with alcohol and/or drug consumption-related offences

RIDE programs will continue to be utilized as a tool for officers throughout the year.

