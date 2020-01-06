Menu

Crime

OPP’s Festive RIDE campaigns in Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes wrap up

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 4:54 pm
OPP have released the results of its Festive RIDE campaign in Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes.
Several dozen charges were laid during the OPP’s annual Festive RIDE campaigns in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

On Monday, OPP released the results of the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere campaign, which began on Nov. 23 and wrapped up Jan. 2.

READ MORE: Call from fast-food restaurant staff leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough police

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, officers conducted 142 spot checks during the campaign. They issued three warn range licence suspensions and charged four people with Criminal Code driving offences related to alcohol and/or drug consumption.

Peterborough County OPP conducted 175 spot checks, issued six warn range licence suspensions and charged 16 people with alcohol and/or drug consumption-related offences

READ MORE: Ontario announces funding to support Peterborough-area RIDE programs

RIDE programs will continue to be utilized as a tool for officers throughout the year.

