Call from fast-food restaurant staff leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough police

Police say a phone call from a Peterborough fast-food restaurant led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of impaired driving on Saturday.

The Peterborough Police Service says staff at a Lansdowne Street West fast-food restaurant called around 2:50 a.m. to report a suspected impaired driver who had gone through the drive-thru.

Around 3:05 a.m., police say officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Clonsilla Avenue and The Parkway. According to police, officers noted a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police say.

Uditkumar Bhagat, 26, of Sandbourne Crescent in North York, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Bhagat was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 21.

