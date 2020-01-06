Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Call from fast-food restaurant staff leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 1:52 pm
A North York man is accused of impaired driving after a fast-food restaurant in Peterborough reported the driver.
A North York man is accused of impaired driving after a fast-food restaurant in Peterborough reported the driver. AP file photo

Police say a phone call from a Peterborough fast-food restaurant led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of impaired driving on Saturday.

The Peterborough Police Service says staff at a Lansdowne Street West fast-food restaurant called around 2:50 a.m. to report a suspected impaired driver who had gone through the drive-thru.

READ MORE: Peterborough police make impaired driving arrests over holidays

Around 3:05 a.m., police say officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Clonsilla Avenue and The Parkway. According to police, officers noted a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

A subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle, police say.

Uditkumar Bhagat, 26, of Sandbourne Crescent in North York, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Story continues below advertisement

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Bhagat was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 21.

Funeral for 2nd Toronto student killed by suspected impaired driver
Funeral for 2nd Toronto student killed by suspected impaired driver
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceNorth YorkImpairedPeterborough crimeDrive ThruPeterborough impairedPeterborough impaired drivingtwice the legal limitPeterborough drunk drivingimpaired drive thru
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.