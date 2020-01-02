Peterborough police make impaired driving arrests over holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made a number of impaired driving arrests over the holidays.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers received a 911 call on Dec. 24 around 10:40 a.m. about a suspected impaired driver leaving a Chemong Road store.

Police say officers located the suspect vehicle turning into a Summerhill Drive parking lot. According to police, an officer noted the odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath while speaking with the individual.

Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Michael James Lamont, 62, of Summerhill Drive, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired, operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and driving while under suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

He was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 15, 2020.

Then, on Christmas Day at around 6 a.m., police say officers received a call reporting an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the intersection of George and Simcoe streets.

Officers arrived and located the suspect vehicle and a man in the driver’s seat, police say. Through an investigation, police say officers determined the man was impaired by a drug.

Leroy Errington Bennett, 58, of Chamberlain Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired and failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment. He was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Dec. 25, 2019.

Police also conducted RIDE checks on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at various locations. Of the 475 vehicles checked, police say officers issued one other impaired driving arrest and one warning, while two novice drivers reportedly had a blood-alcohol concentration above zero. No details were provided regarding those incidents.

1:00 CAA study suggests more education needed on cannabis-impaired driving CAA study suggests more education needed on cannabis-impaired driving