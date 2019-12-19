Ontario announces funding to support Peterborough-area RIDE programs

Send this page to someone via email

The province says nearly $60,000 in funding will help enhance RIDE programs aimed at addressing impaired driving in Peterborough and Peterborough County.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced on Wednesday that the province is setting aside $59,655 to assist the Peterborough Police Service and Peterborough County OPP with RIDE programs, which check drivers for impaired driving.

“There are few actions as selfish as driving a motor vehicle while impaired,” said Smith. “This callous disregard for the well-being of others has resulted in the needless destruction of many families. Our investment of $60,000 in the RIDE program for our local police forces will improve their ability to root out impaired driving and protect our families.”

The Peterborough Police Service will receive $24,242 for the program.

Peterborough County OPP’s RIDE program funding consists of $35,413 among five townships. The townships of Douro-Dummer, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen and North Kawartha and the Municipality of Trent Lakes are each allocated $6,640, while Selwyn Township receives $8,853.

“Impaired driving happens at all hours of the day and all days of the week,” said Peterborough police traffic Sgt. Ryan Wilson. “This increased funding will allow our service to double the amount of vehicles checked in an effort to ensure our roads are safe for everyone.”

