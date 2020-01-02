Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP make 3 impaired driving arrests over New Year’s

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 11:12 am
Peterborough County OPP made three impaired driving arrests over New Year's.
Peterborough County OPP made three impaired driving arrests over New Year's. AP File

Peterborough County OPP made three impaired driving arrests over the New Year’s holiday.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP say officers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 115 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough. According to police, officers determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

READ MORE: 1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve in Markham, man arrested for impaired driving

Devin Ryan, 30, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired and possession of a Schedule 3 substance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 30, 2020.

Then, around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police say officers stopped a vehicle due to alleged speeding on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just east of Peterborough. Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Williams, 31, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation of a vehicle while impaired and racing a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 6, 2020.

READ MORE: Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope — OPP

On Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., officers conducting a RIDE program in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township reportedly stopped a vehicle. Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Marcus Bendl, 27, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 4, 2020.

