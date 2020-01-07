West Vancouver man who killed, dismembered business partner convicted of manslaughter

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details that may be disturbing to some readers

A West Vancouver man has been convicted of manslaughter and interference with a body in the 2015 killing of his business partner.

Li Zhao was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Gang Yuan.

The court heard that Zhao fatally shot Yuan, but the judge ruled that the two men had argued and that there was reasonable doubt whether his intent had been to kill.

Defence argued that Zhao had grabbed the rifle used in the shooting in self defence, after Yuan had picked up a hammer during the altercation.

However, evidence suggests that at least one of the shots was fired at point-blank range.

Yuan, a multi-millionaire, was found dead in a $5 million mansion that the two men shared in West Vancouver’s British Properties in May, 2015.

The court heard that Zhao dragged Yuan’s body into the home’s garage where he dismembered it.

His body was cut into more than 100 pieces, according to West Vancouver police.

Crown also argued that Zhao went about a methodical cleaning process afterward, cleaning all of the tools, hosing down the home’s driveway and taking a shower.

At the time of the killing his family made a point of saying Yuan was a successful businessman, and that his assets and investments were not connected to the government of China.

The alleged killer’s daughter, Yi Ming Zhao, had previously appeared on the reality show Ultra Rich Asian Girls.

In many scenes, Zhao pretends to own some of the victim’s assets–an island, a Rolls-Royce and a house in an exclusive Vancouver neighbourhood.

Zhao is due back in court for sentencing next Wednesday.

-With files from Aaron McArthur