Search and rescue operation underway in northern N.B. for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

A search and rescue mission is underway in northern New Brunswick for a missing man whose truck was found submerged in a body of water.

New Brunswick RCMP say members of the Campbellton detachment were called to Inch Arran Park Campground at around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, after someone noticed a pickup truck in Chaleur Bay.

READ MORE: Man, woman located after nearly 3-hour search and rescue operation in Kings County

Rolland Roy, the owner and presumed driver of the vehicle, was not located at the scene.

New Brunswick RCMP say their underwater recovery team conducted an underwater search in the area, but was unable to find Roy.

The RCMP`s helicopter is also expected to do an aerial search of the water and shoreline.

Story continues below advertisement

Roy was last seen on Friday at around 5:45 p.m. in Campbellton. Police say they’ve been able to determine that he would have arrived in the Dalhousie, N.B., area sometime before 1 a.m. that same day.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Search and Rescue sees record number of calls in 2019

Roy is described as about six feet tall, 185 pounds with grey hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen Rolland Roy since the early morning hours of Jan. 4, is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP.

1:07 Search and rescue operation conducted in Harbourville, N.S. Search and rescue operation conducted in Harbourville, N.S.