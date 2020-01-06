Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Search and rescue operation underway in northern N.B. for missing man

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 1:40 pm
A search and rescue operation is underway for 63-year-old Rolland Roy. .
A search and rescue operation is underway for 63-year-old Rolland Roy. . New Brunswick RCMP

A search and rescue mission is underway in northern New Brunswick for a missing man whose truck was found submerged in a body of water.

New Brunswick RCMP say members of the Campbellton detachment were called to Inch Arran Park Campground at around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, after someone noticed a pickup truck in Chaleur Bay.

READ MORE: Man, woman located after nearly 3-hour search and rescue operation in Kings County

Rolland Roy, the owner and presumed driver of the vehicle, was not located at the scene.

New Brunswick RCMP say their underwater recovery team conducted an underwater search in the area, but was unable to find Roy.

The RCMP`s helicopter is also expected to do an aerial search of the water and shoreline.

Story continues below advertisement

Roy was last seen on Friday at around 5:45 p.m. in Campbellton. Police say they’ve been able to determine that he would have arrived in the Dalhousie, N.B., area sometime before 1 a.m. that same day.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Search and Rescue sees record number of calls in 2019

Roy is described as about six feet tall, 185 pounds with grey hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen Rolland Roy since the early morning hours of Jan. 4, is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP.

Search and rescue operation conducted in Harbourville, N.S.
Search and rescue operation conducted in Harbourville, N.S.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNew BrunswickNew Brunswick RCMPSearch and RescueDalhousieCampbelltonUnderwater Recovery TeamRoyChaleur BayInch Arran Park CampgroundRolland Roy
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.