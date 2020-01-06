Menu

30 to 40 cows on the loose in Georgian Bluffs, OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 12:33 pm
OPP in Benallen are warning motorists to beware of 30 to 40 loose cows.
OPP in Benallen are warning motorists to beware of 30 to 40 loose cows. Global Okanagan

About 30 to 40 cows are on the loose in the area of Benallen in the Georgian Bluffs, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Two collisions occurred involving cows on Saturday and Sunday, OPP say, and the owner of the cattle is working on securing his livestock.

On Sunday, officers say they were called to a crash on Concession Road 10 between Grey Road 17 and Gordon Sutherland Parkway that involved a vehicle and a cow.

On Saturday, police also responded to a crash involving a white SUV and three cows that were reportedly standing on Grey Road 17 between Concession Road 10 and Gordon Sutherland Parkway.

According to officers, the white SUV went off the road and hit a telephone pole, knocking the wires down. The driver was uninjured, police say.

The owner of the cows reportedly attended both crash scenes.

Grey Bruce OPP are advising drivers to be extra attentive when travelling on Concession Road 10, Grey Road 17 and Gordon Sutherland Parkway.

Officers say loose cattle can be reported to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

