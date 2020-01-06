Menu

Crime

10 charged with stunt driving over weekend in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 12:21 pm
RMCP charge teen, seize vehicle after being clocked at 65 km/h over the speed limit in Yorkton school zone.
OPP charged 10 people with stunt driving in Northumberland County over the weekend. File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Northumberland County charged 10 motorists with stunt driving over the weekend.

OPP and the Central Region traffic unit say nine drivers were charged along the Highway 401 corridor in Port Hope with speeds ranging from 151 kilometres per hour to 161 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 kilometre-per-hour zone.

Stunt driving is considered travelling 50 kilometres per hour over a posted speed limit.

READ MORE: Curve Lake First Nation man charged with impaired driving, stunt racing: OPP

Another driver was measured travelling 140 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre-per-hour zone on County Road 35 in Trent Hills.

Each driver was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act. The drivers all received a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

No names were released.

All 10 charged are scheduled for court appearances scheduled in March and April, OPP say.

