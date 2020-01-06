10 charged with stunt driving over weekend in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Northumberland County charged 10 motorists with stunt driving over the weekend.

OPP and the Central Region traffic unit say nine drivers were charged along the Highway 401 corridor in Port Hope with speeds ranging from 151 kilometres per hour to 161 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 kilometre-per-hour zone.

Stunt driving is considered travelling 50 kilometres per hour over a posted speed limit.

Another driver was measured travelling 140 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre-per-hour zone on County Road 35 in Trent Hills.

Each driver was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act. The drivers all received a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

No names were released.

All 10 charged are scheduled for court appearances scheduled in March and April, OPP say.

