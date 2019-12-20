Curve Lake First Nation man charged with impaired driving, stunt racing: OPP

A Curve Lake First Nation man faces impaired driving and stunt racing charges following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township on Friday afternoon.
According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle on the 12th Line around 12:45 p.m. after it was clocked travelling 133 km/h in posted 80 km/h zone., just north of the village of Lakefield.
Officers also determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Jacob Rose, 24, of Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Racing a motor vehicle – stunt driving
- Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking given by officer in charge
OPP say his vehicle has been impounded and his driver’s licence suspended.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16.
