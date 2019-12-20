Menu

Impaired Driving

Curve Lake First Nation man charged with impaired driving, stunt racing: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 4:28 pm
A Curve Lake First Nation man is accused of stunt racing and impaired driving on Friday.
A Curve Lake First Nation man is accused of stunt racing and impaired driving on Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Curve Lake First Nation man faces impaired driving and stunt racing charges following a traffic stop in Selwyn Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle on the 12th Line around 12:45 p.m. after it was clocked travelling 133 km/h in posted 80 km/h zone., just north of the village of Lakefield.

READ MORE: Kawartha Lakes drivers charged with speeding, stunt driving on Hwy. 35

Officers also determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Jacob Rose, 24, of Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)
  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Racing a motor vehicle – stunt driving
  • Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking given by officer in charge

OPP say his vehicle has been impounded and his driver’s licence suspended.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16.

