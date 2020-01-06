Snow squall warning in effect for Orillia, Midland areas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Midland, Orillia, Coldwater, Orr Lake Lagoon City and Washago.

According to the weather agency, cold winds over Georgian Bay have resulted in the development of lake-effect flurries and snow squalls.

The squalls are expected to weaken Monday evening before tapering off to a few flurries overnight.

Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are possible late Monday in some areas, with additional amounts of five centimetres expected overnight.

Strong west winds, gusting to 60 kilometres per hour at times, may result in blowing snow leading to poor visibility, especially along the Georgian Bay shoreline, the federal weather agency adds.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably – changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Environment Canada says travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.