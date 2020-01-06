Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after Iranian general killed by U.S. airstrike

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 6, 2020 7:52 am
With tensions rising, Trump vows swift action if Iran retaliates
WATCH: With tensions rising, Trump vows swift action if Iran retaliates

Saudi Arabia‘s foreign minister said on Monday the kingdom does not want to see further escalation of tensions in the region at a “very dangerous moment,” following Friday’s killing by a U.S. drone of Iran’s most prominent military commander.

READ MORE: Oil prices continue to rise as tensions mount between Iran, U.S.

“We are very keen that the situation in the region doesn’t escalate any further. It’s certainly a very dangerous moment and we have to be conscious of the risks and dangers not just to the region but to wider global security,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a news briefing in Riyadh.

Iran says it’s no longer bound by nuclear limits after Soleimani’s killing
Iran says it’s no longer bound by nuclear limits after Soleimani’s killing

“We hope that all actors take all the steps necessary to prevent any further escalation and any provocation,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
Saudi ArabiaQassem Soleimaniiran retaliationIran newsIran TrumpIran airstrikeIran drone strikesoleimani iranPersian Gulfcrisis in the Middle EastSaudi Arabia Iran
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.