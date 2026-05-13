Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Céline Dion’s Paris Olympic gown on display in Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 3:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dior gown worn by Celine Dion at 2024 Paris Olympics on display in Montreal'
Dior gown worn by Celine Dion at 2024 Paris Olympics on display in Montreal
WATCH: Dior gown worn by Celine Dion at 2024 Paris Olympics on display in Montreal
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The iconic gown worn by Céline Dion during her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is now on display in Montreal.

The McCord Stewart Museum is hosting the North American premiere of the Dior piece after previous showings in Paris and Seoul.

The Quebec-born singer wore the haute couture gown during a performance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Summer Games in 2024, in a concert staged atop the Eiffel Tower.

The garment, which took more than 1,000 hours to craft, was designed exclusively for Dion by Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Exhibitors say the display offers visitors a rare chance to see a significant and historic piece of high fashion up close.

Click to play video: 'Celine Dion returns to French roots with new single ‘Dansons’'
Celine Dion returns to French roots with new single ‘Dansons’

“Art and sports are really powerful ways to bring people together, a moment of celebration, a reunion of shared joy,” said Anne Eschapasse, president and CEO of the museum.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are trying to create this in this installation and enjoy the ride.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The exhibition, called The Dazzling Moment, opens Friday and runs until Sept. 7.

Click to play video: 'Celine Dion drops hint she’s returning to the stage… in Paris'
Celine Dion drops hint she’s returning to the stage… in Paris

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices