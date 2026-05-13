Céline Dion’s Paris Olympic gown on display in Montreal

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The iconic gown worn by Céline Dion during her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is now on display in Montreal.

The McCord Stewart Museum is hosting the North American premiere of the Dior piece after previous showings in Paris and Seoul.

The Quebec-born singer wore the haute couture gown during a performance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Summer Games in 2024, in a concert staged atop the Eiffel Tower.

The garment, which took more than 1,000 hours to craft, was designed exclusively for Dion by Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Exhibitors say the display offers visitors a rare chance to see a significant and historic piece of high fashion up close.

0:37 Celine Dion returns to French roots with new single ‘Dansons’

“Art and sports are really powerful ways to bring people together, a moment of celebration, a reunion of shared joy,” said Anne Eschapasse, president and CEO of the museum.

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“We are trying to create this in this installation and enjoy the ride.”

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The exhibition, called The Dazzling Moment, opens Friday and runs until Sept. 7.