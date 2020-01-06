4 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Milton

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were sent to hospital after two sedans crashed in Milton on Sunday night, according to Halton Regional Police.

Investigators say emergency crews were sent out to a collision on Derry Road east of Trafalgar Road around 7:05 p.m.

Police believe a 24-year-old man from Mississauga driving eastbound in a Toyota Camry crossed the centre line on Derry Road and hit a westbound Volkswagen Jetta.

According to police, the 35-year-old man from Milton who was driving the Volkswagen was hurt, as were three passengers in his car.

One passenger, a woman, was transferred to Hamilton General Hospital, police say.

All four suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Halton Regional Police collision reconstruction unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.