Diane Ford

Diane Ford, mother to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, has died

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 7:19 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's mother Diane Ford attends Ford Fest in Markham, Ont., on Saturday, June 22, 2019. .
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's mother Diane Ford attends Ford Fest in Markham, Ont., on Saturday, June 22, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Diane Ford, 85, passed away Sunday evening in her west Toronto home surrounded by family and loved ones, says a statement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office.

She is predeceased by her son Rob Ford — the former mayor of Toronto — and her husband Doug Ford Sr.

“Mrs. Ford was an active member of her community who supported numerous charitable causes,” the statement said.

“But most of all, she was the rock for her family, especially her 10 grandchildren.”

The statement went on to thank her caregivers for “their compassionate care.” She had been ill for the past few months, battling cancer.

“The Ford family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from members of the community in recent weeks,” the statement said.

