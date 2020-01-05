Iran says it won’t obey nuclear limits after Soleimani’s killing

Send this page to someone via email

Iran said on Sunday it would further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers but continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, according to state television.

The station cited a government spokesman as saying Iran would not respect any limits set down in the pact on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it could use, which meant there would be no limits on its enrichment capacity, the level to which uranium could be enriched, or Iran’s nuclear research and development. These would from now on be based on Iran’s technical needs.

The spokesman said Iran’s steps could be reversed if Washington lifted its sanctions on Tehran.

The announcement came Sunday night after another Iranian official said it would consider taking even-harsher steps over the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad.

It’s unclear what this means for the program, especially when it comes to enrichment of uranium. Authorities did not immediately elaborate.

The Iran nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was reached in 2015 under the Obama administration.

The deal was reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the U.S.) and Germany.

However, in May of 2018, the United States announced it was withdrawing from the deal.

Sunday’s announcement also followed a series of steps taken by Iran over several months away from the deal.

In November, Iran announced it had a prototype centrifuge that works 50 times faster than those allowed under the agreement.

Tehran has gone from producing some 450 grams (1 pound) of low-enriched uranium a day to 5 kilograms (11 pounds), Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said.

The nuclear deal limited Iran to using only 5,060 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges to enrich uranium by rapidly spinning uranium hexafluoride gas, but scientists had been working on a prototype called the IR-9, which worked 50-times faster than the IR-1.

In November, Iran was enriching uranium to 4.5 per cent, in violation of the accord’s limit of 3.67 per cent. Enriched uranium at the 3.67 per cent level is enough for peaceful pursuits but is far below weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

At the 4.5 per cent level, it is enough to help power Iran’s Bushehr reactor, the country’s only nuclear power plant.

-With files from Global News and The Associated Press