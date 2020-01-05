Malfunctioning dryer causes fire at Winnipeg home

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire officials are reminding residents about the risk of dryer fires after responding to a blaze early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a fire in the 700 block of Lipton Street around 12:30 a.m., which took about a half-hour to get under control.

No one was injured and crews rescued a hamster from the home.

WFPS said it appears a dryer malfunction caused the blaze, but because residents were home and able to call 911 right away, the damage was minimized.

Fire officials say this is a prime example of why people should never run their dryer when they are not at home.

In a news release, WPFS gave the following tips to reduce the risk of dryer fires:

1. Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional to ensure it is in good working order.

2. Do not use the dryer without a lint filter and always clean the filter after each load of laundry.

3. Periodically check the venting system to ensure there is no lint buildup and it is not damaged, crushed or restricted.

4. Make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running.

5. Never leave a dryer running when away from your home.

