Horizon Health urges public to limit use of Moncton Hospital ER due to overcapacity

Send this page to someone via email

The Horizon Health Network is urging the public to limit their use of the Emergency Department at the Moncton Hospital as they deal with “overcapacity.”

Horizon says only those with severe symptoms should present themselves to the ER.

READ MORE: Defibrillator stolen from New Brunswick ski resort

The overcapacity is causing long wait times and the health authority is recommending the public visit www.SoWhyWait.ca for information about their other health-care options in the Moncton area.

“Please reserve the use of the Emergency Department for emergencies only,” Horizon wrote in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement