Health

Horizon Health urges public to limit use of Moncton Hospital ER due to overcapacity

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 5:40 pm
Horizon Health says that Moncton Hospital is currently over capacity.
Horizon Health says that Moncton Hospital is currently over capacity. Callum Smith/Global News

The Horizon Health Network is urging the public to limit their use of the Emergency Department at the Moncton Hospital as they deal with “overcapacity.”

Horizon says only those with severe symptoms should present themselves to the ER.

The overcapacity is causing long wait times and the health authority is recommending the public visit  www.SoWhyWait.ca for information about their other health-care options in the Moncton area.

“Please reserve the use of the Emergency Department for emergencies only,” Horizon wrote in a press release.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Emergency RoomMoncton HospitalHorizon Health NetworkHorizon HealthCrowdingEmergency Room CapacityEmergency Room Crowding
