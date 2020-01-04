Defibrillator stolen from New Brunswick ski resort

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick ski resort is looking into what can be done after a defibrillator was stolen from their offices.

The Mont Farlagne Outdoor Centre, a resort in northwestern New Brunswick, wrote in a Facebook post that the device had been stolen on the evening of Dec. 28, from a cabinet next to the facility’s cafeteria.

“Needless to say, we are very disappointed with this situation,” the resort wrote.

“This instrument saves lives.” Tweet This

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable device that will shock the heart to restore normal rhythms in the event of a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

The resort’s AED was provided by the Heart and Stroke Foundation and they describe the tool as a necessity due to the number of people that use their facilities.

Along with the defibrillator, a number of speaker cables and lights were stolen the same evening.

The thefts have been reported to the Edmundston Police Force and an investigation is underway.

The resort is encouraging anyone with information on the theft or the location of the defibrillator to contact Edmundston police.

Until they get the AED back the ski resort is looking into purchasing another defibrillator. Unfortunately, they can cost more than $1,500.