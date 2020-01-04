Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Defibrillator stolen from New Brunswick ski resort

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 3:45 pm
Updated January 4, 2020 3:58 pm
An AED can mean the difference between life and death according to emergency responders.
An AED can mean the difference between life and death according to emergency responders. Zahra Premji / Global News

A New Brunswick ski resort is looking into what can be done after a defibrillator was stolen from their offices.

The Mont Farlagne Outdoor Centre, a resort in northwestern New Brunswick, wrote in a Facebook post that the device had been stolen on the evening of Dec. 28, from a cabinet next to the facility’s cafeteria.

READ MORE: Why more businesses in New Brunswick are installing defibrillators

“Needless to say, we are very disappointed with this situation,” the resort wrote.

“This instrument saves lives.”

Tweet This

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable device that will shock the heart to restore normal rhythms in the event of a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The resort’s AED was provided by the Heart and Stroke Foundation and they describe the tool as a necessity due to the number of people that use their facilities.

P.E.I. man credits bystanders, defibrillator after surviving heart attack
P.E.I. man credits bystanders, defibrillator after surviving heart attack

Along with the defibrillator, a number of speaker cables and lights were stolen the same evening.

The thefts have been reported to the Edmundston Police Force and an investigation is underway.

READ MORE: Missing defibrillator returned to Acadia University, police still looking for 2nd suspect

The resort is encouraging anyone with information on the theft or the location of the defibrillator to contact Edmundston police.

Until they get the AED back the ski resort is looking into purchasing another defibrillator. Unfortunately, they can cost more than $1,500.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickTheftHeart And Stroke FoundationAEDEdmundstonski resortDefibrillatorAutomated External DefibrillatorEdmundston Police ForceMont Farlagne Outdoor Centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.