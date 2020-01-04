TTC closing additional collector booths in move to modernize system

Collector booths at 20 TTC subway stations are set to close at the end of service on Saturday.
According to the transit commission, the collector will now be at the fare line to assist customers and verify rider payments.
Customer service agents, PRESTO and fare vending machines will work in replacement of the booths.
Line 1 booth closures:
- Bloor-Yonge
- Dupont
- Glencairn
- North York Centre
- Rosedale
- St. Clair (Pleasant Boulevard entrance)
- St. George
- Sheppard-Yonge (Hullmark Centre entrance)
- Summerhill
Line 2 booth closures:
- Chester
- Christie
- Donlands
- Greenwood
- High Park
- Keele
- Old Mill
Line 3 booth closures:
- Ellesmere
- McCowan
- Line 4:
- Bayview
- Bessarion
- Leslie
This model has already been rolled out from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre to Lawrence West station.
“All TTC stations will eventually transition away from collector booths as part of the ongoing modernization and implementation of PRESTO across the system,” the TTC said in a news release.
The booths at the remaining 45 subway stations are expected to close at the end of March.
