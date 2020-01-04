TTC closing additional collector booths in move to modernize system

Send this page to someone via email

Collector booths at 20 TTC subway stations are set to close at the end of service on Saturday.

According to the transit commission, the collector will now be at the fare line to assist customers and verify rider payments.

Customer service agents, PRESTO and fare vending machines will work in replacement of the booths.

Line 1 booth closures:

Bloor-Yonge

Dupont

Glencairn

North York Centre

Rosedale

St. Clair (Pleasant Boulevard entrance)

St. George

Sheppard-Yonge (Hullmark Centre entrance)

Summerhill

Line 2 booth closures:

Chester

Christie

Donlands

Greenwood

High Park

Keele

Old Mill

Line 3 booth closures:

Ellesmere

McCowan

Line 4:

Bayview

Bessarion

Leslie

This model has already been rolled out from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre to Lawrence West station.

Story continues below advertisement

“All TTC stations will eventually transition away from collector booths as part of the ongoing modernization and implementation of PRESTO across the system,” the TTC said in a news release.

The booths at the remaining 45 subway stations are expected to close at the end of March.

2:10 Major improvement on the way for the TTC in 2020 Major improvement on the way for the TTC in 2020