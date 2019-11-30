Menu

Consumer

Final day to buy TTC tokens and tickets at collector booths before switch to PRESTO

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 12:15 pm
Updated November 30, 2019 12:16 pm
TTC ending the sale of tokens, tickets and passes at collector booths.
TTC ending the sale of tokens, tickets and passes at collector booths. Deborah Baic / The Globe and Mail

TTC is another step closer to becoming a token-less system as the Toronto transit agency transitions to PRESTO full time

According to the Toronto Transit Commission, tickets, tokens and passes will officially stop being sold at collector booths on Saturday.

The TTC said a limited number of third-party retailers will continue to sell tickets and tokens, but encourage customers to move to a PRESTO card before Dec. 1.

PRESTO cards are available at all subway stations and Shopper Drug Mart locations. Travelers and visitors to the city can purchase a single or double ride or a day pass PRESTO.

The TTC has yet to set a date for when they will stop accepting tickets, tokens and passes.

A limited number of sales of tickets and tokens will be sold to organizations and agencies like school boards and social services agencies until a new bulk sales program with PRESTO is available.

