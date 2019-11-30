Final day to buy TTC tokens and tickets at collector booths before switch to PRESTO

Send this page to someone via email

TTC is another step closer to becoming a token-less system as the Toronto transit agency transitions to PRESTO full time

According to the Toronto Transit Commission, tickets, tokens and passes will officially stop being sold at collector booths on Saturday.

The TTC said a limited number of third-party retailers will continue to sell tickets and tokens, but encourage customers to move to a PRESTO card before Dec. 1.

PRESTO cards are available at all subway stations and Shopper Drug Mart locations. Travelers and visitors to the city can purchase a single or double ride or a day pass PRESTO.

The TTC has yet to set a date for when they will stop accepting tickets, tokens and passes.

A limited number of sales of tickets and tokens will be sold to organizations and agencies like school boards and social services agencies until a new bulk sales program with PRESTO is available.