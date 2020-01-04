Menu

Canada

$500,000 lottery ticket purchased in Dieppe, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 10:13 am
A file image of a Lotto Max display.
A file image of a Lotto Max display. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A ticket purchased in New Brunswick is going to make one lucky Canadian $500,000 richer, but the largest prize in the nation’s lottery history remains up for grabs.

There was no winning ticket sold for the $70 million dollar jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

Officials say that the winning half-million lottery ticket was purchased in Dieppe, N.B.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 7 will remain at approximately $70 million.

Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
