$500,000 lottery ticket purchased in Dieppe, N.B.

A ticket purchased in New Brunswick is going to make one lucky Canadian $500,000 richer, but the largest prize in the nation’s lottery history remains up for grabs.
There was no winning ticket sold for the $70 million dollar jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
Officials say that the winning half-million lottery ticket was purchased in Dieppe, N.B.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 7 will remain at approximately $70 million.
Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
