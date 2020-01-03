Safe ride home for 850 motorists in Saskatchewan over the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Operation Red Nose has ended its 11th annual road safety campaign in Saskatchewan.

It’s aimed at reducing drunk and high driving during the holiday season.

The service is organized entirely by teams of volunteers who transport people and their vehicles home safely, free of charge. Donations are welcome with every penny going toward local youth or amateur sports initiatives.

The campaign from Nov. 29, 2019, to the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020, operated out of the Battlefords, Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Yorkton.

Operation Red Nose announced on Jan. 3 that 623 volunteers provided safe rides to 850 drivers in the province during the festive season in 2019.

During the 2018 campaign, which included Regina, there were 724 volunteers to safely drive home 1,262 motorists.

A non-profit could not be secured in time to host Operation Red Nose in the Queen City last year.