Canada

Operation Red Nose not returning to Regina this holiday season

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 5:09 pm
Operation Red Nose announced they will not be returning to the Queen City this holiday season after failing to find a new host for its service.
File / Global News

Operation Red Nose came up empty in their efforts to find a non-profit organization to host its service in the Queen City this holiday season.

So, for the first time in seven years, it won’t be an option for those in Regina.

The safe ride campaign began accepting applications this past summer after the Queen City Kinsmen Club announced they were stepping away from the role.

“That’s something that happens once and a while in pretty much every community across Canada,” said Marie-Chantal Fortin, Operation Red Nose national development coordinator.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose searching for non-profit to host service in Regina

“We contacted different non-profit organizations in Regina and tried to explain to them there would be a space available…unfortunately, we were not successful.”

SGI said it’s a service that will be missed, but reminds people there are other options.

Story continues below advertisement

“Operations like Operation Red Nose are part of the solution, but people need to make a good choice no matter what is available in their community,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI spokesperson.

“Whether that’s a taxi, rideshare, bus, a designated driving service or just calling a friend or family member, make the choice to not drive impaired this holiday season.”

Fortin said she is hopeful Operation Red Nose will return to Regina in 2020.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose returns to Battlefords, Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Yorkton

“Maybe now that we’re not going to be there, people will notice the service is not available and maybe that will make an organization interested in hosting our campaign again in Regina,” Fortin said.

Preparing for its 36th safe ride campaign, Operation Red Nose announced they will be offering their service in Saskatoon, Yorkton, Prince Albert and the Battlefords.

Hundred per cent of the campaign’s proceeds go straight back into the community and its local youth programs.

