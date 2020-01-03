Lethbridge stores see increased sales for ‘Canadian lottery record’ $70M jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

In Lethbridge, stores are busy with people hoping to be the one purchasing the winning ticket of the first-ever $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.

Braeden Horon, the co-owner of Savers Convenience Store in Lethbridge, said the lottery counter has been busy with customers hoping to cash in thanks to Friday’s record-breaking jackpot.

“It’s been a lot busier and it’s nice because we’ve had a lot more local people coming through our doors,” Horon said. Tweet This

“It’s funny because sometimes people will come in and someone in front of them will say: ‘Oh it’s 70 million’ and the people behind them get really excited because they forgot.”

This is the first time a Canadian lottery has reached $70 million.

Up until May 2019, Lotto Max was capped at $60 million and drawn only once a week, but Kevin van Egdom, the director of communications for Western Canada Lottery Corporation, said changes were made to give Canadians more opportunities to win.

“Now the Lotto Max is drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays,” van Egdom said.

“Up until that change, Canadians had somewhat gotten used to seeing that 60-million number. But 70 million, we’ve never seen that before, so it’s exciting.

“We’re seeing the first time of getting to that really huge number. It’s a Canadian lottery record.” Tweet This

But Horon said it’s not just the jackpot that’s bringing more customers in.

“Not only is it $70 million, but there are also 10 Maximillions to play for, which means there are also 10 other opportunities to win,” he said. Tweet This

Horon added he doesn’t often buy tickets, but Friday’s opportunities are too good for even himself to resist.

“I’m buying a ticket,” he laughed.

“The first thing I would do is probably help some family and friends. Then, I’d probably invest a lot of it, but I’d also love to go on a vacation somewhere in Europe.”

van Egdom said more than 50 per cent of ticket sales happen on the day of the draw, and there’s still time to get yours in Lethbridge until 8:30 p.m.

Winning numbers will be posted later on Friday evening.