Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Surrey’s first homicide of 2020

Surrey RMCP says a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a homicide in Newton on Thursday.

The victim, now identified as 39-year-old Jason Stanley Wells, was found in a strip mall parking lot near Scott Road and 75A Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Police say they were called to reports of an assault in progress.

A witness followed the suspect from the scene, allowing police to track him down and arrest him.

A black backpack and a bloody knife were also recovered.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 33-year-old Michael James Petronio was charged on Thursday, and is due in court at 2 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are also asking for anyone who knew Wells or had recent contact with him to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Wells’ death marks Surrey’s first homicide of 2020.