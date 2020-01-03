Menu

Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Surrey’s first homicide of 2020

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 3:15 pm
Police have identified Jason Stanley Wells has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Newton early Thursday morning. .
IHIT

Surrey RMCP says a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a homicide in Newton on Thursday.

The victim, now identified as 39-year-old Jason Stanley Wells, was found in a strip mall parking lot near Scott Road and 75A Avenue just before 1 a.m.

READ MORE: Surrey marks first homicide of 2020 as man killed on North Delta border

Police say they were called to reports of an assault in progress.

A witness followed the suspect from the scene, allowing police to track him down and arrest him.

RCMP investigate first Surrey murder of the year
RCMP investigate first Surrey murder of the year

A black backpack and a bloody knife were also recovered.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 33-year-old Michael James Petronio was charged on Thursday, and is due in court at 2 p.m. Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man found dead in South Surrey, homicide investigators deployed

Investigators are also asking for anyone who knew Wells or had recent contact with him to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Wells’ death marks Surrey’s first homicide of 2020.

