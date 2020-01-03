‘Only in Canada’: Social media reacts to York police tweet about 2 men fighting with hockey sticks

Hundred of likes and retweets and dozens of comments and memes have emerged after York Regional Police tweeted about reports of a fight between two men using hockey sticks on Friday morning.
Police tweeted that officers were on the way to a residence near Newkirk Road and Crosby Avenue in Richmond Hill shortly after 8 a.m.
Police then tweeted that two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one of them was placed under arrest. No charges have yet been laid.
It is unknown why the hockey stick fight broke out in the first place.
As of noon, both tweets had a combined number of more than 1,000 likes and 400 retweets.
Users took to social media to comment on the unusually Canadian incident.
“Sorry, but this is just too Canadian,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Canadian conflict resolution,” another said.
“3rd man in?”
“But, what did the scouts in attendance think?”
“Only in Canada.”
In addition, numerous hockey-related memes dominated the responses including these:
