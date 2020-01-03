‘Weeds’ creator Jenji Kohan’s son dies in skiing accident at age 20

Send this page to someone via email

The son of Weeds and Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan died in a New Year’s Eve skiing accident in Utah.

Police said on Thursday that Charles “Charlie” Noxon, 20, was pronounced dead after hitting a sign Tuesday on an intermediate-level trail at Park City Mountain Resort.

The 20-year-old was alone and there were no witnesses to the crash, but Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said it appears it happened as Noxon was trying to navigate a fork in the trail.

Noxon was quickly discovered by other skiers and pronounced dead by an air ambulance crew before reaching a hospital.

Wright said he had experience skiing and was wearing a helmet. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Police said Noxon was on a vacation with his siblings and his father, journalist Christopher Noxon. His family was further down the mountain at the time of the accident.

Television producer Kohan posted a tribute to her son on Instagram.

“He was my best work. A list of adjectives don’t do him justice. There is no justice,” Kohan began.

“I am the luckiest person who ever lived in that I got to spend so much time and help grow this brilliant, funny, truly kind and thoughtful person-man-boy. My baby. My golden child. My beautiful boy,” Kohan wrote.

“I don’t understand what life is now without him in the world.

“I don’t understand where he’s gone. And I’m broken. How is this real life?”

A native of Los Angeles, Noxon was a junior at Columbia University studying philosophy, economics and Chinese, his family said in a statement released by police.

“Our hearts are shattered. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year’s Eve on a ski slope in Park City,” his parents said in a statement released to E! News.

“The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy.

“He was questioning, irreverent, curious and kind. There are no words. But words are what we’ve got right now, along with tears and hugs and massive quantities of baked goods and deli platters,” the statement read. “Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him.”

Noxon is survived by his parents and siblings Eliza and Oscar. His funeral will take place on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Temple Israel of Hollywood.

— With files from the Associated Press