Peterborough woman arrested following alleged New Year’s Eve gas station robbery

A Peterborough woman is facing charges after a reported robbery at a gas station on New Year’s Eve in the city’s north end.
The Peterborough Police Service says a woman entered a Chemong Rd. gas station at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and allegedly held a metal pipe under her jacket while demanding money and cigarettes from the cashier.
Police say the cashier turned over a quantity of money and cigarettes to the woman, who then reportedly fled the store.
A police investigation led to the identification of a suspect, whom officers located around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday in a vehicle parked at a Hunter St. E. parking lot.
Christine Elizabeth Norwood, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery and failure to comply with a judicial release.
She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later on Friday.
COMMENTS