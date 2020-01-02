Peterborough police probe Christmas morning convenience store armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a suspect following a reported armed robbery of a convenience store in downtown Peterborough on Christmas morning.

Around 5:35 a.m., a male entered a Hunter Street East convenience store and allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from the cashier.

Police say the suspect then jumped over the counter to access the cash registers and allegedly removed some cash and then fled the store.

The suspect was wearing light brown or grey pants, white running shoes and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

