Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged in connection with fatal New Year’s Eve shooting of Brampton teen

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 8:07 am
Brampton boy dead after New Year’s Eve shooting
WATCH: Peel Regional Police say 17-year-old Jordan Henry was shot and killed outside of an Alderbury Crescent residence minutes before New Year’s Day.

Peel Regional Police say a man and a woman have now been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly gunned down at a New Year’s Eve party minutes before the clock struck midnight.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Alderbury Crescent near Bramalea Road, just north of Steeles Avenue East, at 11:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the teenager was suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, and “despite the best efforts of first responders, the victim died at the scene,” police said.

During the time of the shooting, police said multiple people were present and that it appeared they were celebrating New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE: 17-year-old shot and killed in Brampton on New Year’s Eve, police say

On Thursday, 22-year-old Zakaria Hassan, of Hamilton, was arrested. Hassan is charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-year-old Rukhshar Wahab, of Kitchener, was also arrested. Wahab is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The two accused are expected to appear at a Brampton courthouse on Friday morning.

Police have identified the victim as 17-year-old Jordan Henry.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeBramptonBrampton shootingJordan HenryAlderbury CrescentAlderbury Crescent BramptonBrampton New Year's Eve shootingNew Year's Eve murder bramptonRukhshar WahabZakaria Hassan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.