2 charged in connection with fatal New Year’s Eve shooting of Brampton teen

Peel Regional Police say a man and a woman have now been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly gunned down at a New Year’s Eve party minutes before the clock struck midnight.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Alderbury Crescent near Bramalea Road, just north of Steeles Avenue East, at 11:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the teenager was suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, and “despite the best efforts of first responders, the victim died at the scene,” police said.

During the time of the shooting, police said multiple people were present and that it appeared they were celebrating New Year’s Eve.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Zakaria Hassan, of Hamilton, was arrested. Hassan is charged with first-degree murder.

Twenty-year-old Rukhshar Wahab, of Kitchener, was also arrested. Wahab is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The two accused are expected to appear at a Brampton courthouse on Friday morning.

Police have identified the victim as 17-year-old Jordan Henry.