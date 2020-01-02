Residents at site of Winnipeg fire crew stabbing say leaving during alarms ‘too dangerous’

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a Winnipeg apartment block where firefighters were assaulted during a call New Year’s Eve say a fear of being attacked keeps many in their suites when the fire alarm rings.

James Sinclair has lived in the Manitoba Housing building at 515 Elgin Ave. for 14 years and tells Global News he didn’t even consider leaving his apartment when the alarm went off just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“Unless I actually smell smoke, if I see smoke or smell smoke, then I’ll go out and look around,” Sinclair said Thursday.

“It’s too dangerous, you don’t know who’s out there … you don’t know if they’re gang members and if they’re going to stab you [or] shoot you, so it’s best to keep your head inside the house.”

But first responders don’t have that option.

While firefighters were going floor to floor resetting the fire alarms Tuesday, police say crews ran into trouble with a group of people gathered around an eighth-floor suite.

A man in the group punched a firefighter and threatened to kill them before grabbing a knife, according to police.

The confrontation continued, police say, and another firefighter was injured before the rest of the fire crew was able to restrain the man.

Both firefighters ended up being sent to the hospital and a 19-year-old man is facing charges.

United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest.

“It was an unbelievable ending to a very tough year for firefighters,” said Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

“Firefighters don’t expect this — firefighters don’t expect to be attacked by the very people we’re trying to go and help — so it really is a tough thing for firefighters to go and deal with.”

Forrest said the way crews respond to calls is evolving to reduce the risk of violent incidents. The city tells Global News that, if they feel unsafe, firefighters have been told they can either stay in their trucks or return to them until police arrive.

A city spokesperson said officials are also looking at new training programs for firefighters, including a self-defence program provided to corrections officers.

Meanwhile, a Manitoba Housing spokesperson said the agency is reviewing the incident, and stresses tenants should always evacuate during fire alarms.

Sinclair is hopeful things change after the attack, but said he still has no plans on leaving his suite the next time the building’s fire bell rings.

“It gets worse and worse and one of these times … there might be guns and whatnot and somebody’s going to get killed,” he said.

“If my house is actually on fire, then I’ll evacuate.”

—With files from Joe Scarpelli

