Family of Mississauga woman killed in hit-and-run crash speaks out

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The family of a 38-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Mississauga over the weekend is urging the accused driver to come forward so they can get justice.

Chanelle Allcock is described as hardworking, easy-going and thoughtful.

“She is the light of the room as soon as she walks in,” said Mel Allcock, Chanelle’s mother. “Easy to please, doesn’t give you a hard time. When you ask her for something, no questions asked.”

Her family said Chanelle died while taking her husband to an appointment.

Chanelle dropped off her husband, Shawn Radmore, at Credit Valley Hospital early Sunday morning, then went to park her car across the street.

On her way back to the hospital, she was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing at the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West.

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Radmore said he started to worry when he didn’t hear from Chanelle, so he kept calling her.

“That’s when an officer answered and told me to get to emergency. Shortly after that, I found out,” he said, getting emotional.

The couple were married in May and they were in the middle of planning a honeymoon in Japan.

“It was the happiest day of my life. I was marrying the one I was supposed to be with,” Radmore said with a smile. “It’s still difficult. It’s an arduous journey.”

View image in full screen Chanelle Allcock and Shawn Radmore married on May 22, 2026. Supplied

Chanelle worked as an Amazon warehouse specialist in Mississauga for seven years.

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“They called me and thanked me for having my daughter work for them because she is one of the best employees they have. Imagine that: Amazon, thousands of employees,” Mel said.

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Chanelle was also an avid Toronto sports fan, cheering for the Blue Jays, Maple Leafs, and other teams.

She was athletic herself.

“She used to play soccer when she was young. She was into four dances when she was growing up,” Mel said.

View image in full screen Chanelle Allcock cheers on Canada’s men’s national soccer team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Supplied

Her father, Wayne Allcock, recalls Chanelle’s skills when they went to the golf course for Father’s Day last month.

“In a matter of fact, she beat me by one stroke,” he said with a laugh.

But what her family will remember most is her heart.

“She was the most caring person in the world,” Wayne said, holding back tears.

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Peel Regional Police say the suspect vehicle, a white 2015 to 2020 Mercedes GLA 250 or 45 Series, sped through a red light and did not try to stop after hitting Chanelle.

View image in full screen Peel Regional Police release surveillance footage of the Mercedes believed to be responsible for hitting Chanelle Allcock. Peel Regional Police / Supplied

Investigators are still searching for the vehicle, which they believe has extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

Police and the family have one message for the driver: turn yourself in.

“You don’t have the right to take my daughter’s life away from me, from [her dad], from [her husband] and from the rest of us,” Mel said.

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“You better be ready because I’m going to look for you for the rest of my life.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and other needs.

View image in full screen Mel Allcock looks at a baby photo of her daughter, Chanelle Allcock, while holding a stuffed bear that belonged to her. Patrick Capati / Global News

For now, Mel is holding on to the memory of her daughter, taking comfort in a large stuffed bear that Chanelle had kept since she was a child.

“She gave it to me and she said, ‘If you need me, hug me, just hug [the bear], this is me.'”