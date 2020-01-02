Menu

Canada

Police called to manage unexpected crowd at Toronto Eaton Centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2020 4:14 pm
People shop at CF Toronto Eaton Centre a few days before Christmas, Toronto Ont., Dec. 22, 2016. .
People shop at CF Toronto Eaton Centre a few days before Christmas, Toronto Ont., Dec. 22, 2016. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Toronto police say officers were briefly called to a downtown mall to manage an unusually large crowd that may have been drawn to the area by a social media post.

Const. Alex Li says officers were asked to help the Toronto Eaton Centre security team with crowd management as throngs of people unexpectedly packed part of the mall.

READ MORE: 6 arrested in Boxing Day home invasion, theft in Toronto: police

Li says police were not able to confirm why the hoardes congregated there, but said there were reports that someone posted about a free giveaway on social media.

Images from the scene show a tightly packed group crowded around a fountain on the bottom floor of the mall, with onlookers gathered around balconies on higher levels.

Li says police were on the scene for about an hour and a half until the crowd dispersed.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Policetoronto eaton centreMall CrowdToronto Eaton Centre CrowdingToronto Mall Overcrowding
