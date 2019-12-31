Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

6 arrested in Boxing Day home invasion, theft in Toronto: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2019 12:23 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO – Police say they have made multiple arrests in a Boxing Day home invasion in Toronto.

Investigators say a 35-year-old man was in a home in the city’s downtown with two women in their early 20s that evening when the incident took place.

They say that while the man was distracted, one of the women let four people – three men and a woman – into the home.

READ MORE: 2 seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Police say one of the men in the group had a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t hand over his valuables.

They say the suspects hit the man and took his wallet, watch and the keys to his Mercedes-Benz and fled, along with the two women who had been in the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they conducted some searches and found items that had been stolen from the man.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto theftboxing day theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.