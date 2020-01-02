On the Radar: Our January entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in January.

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Power (Starz)

Release date: Sunday, Jan. 5

Power Season 6 is returning to Starz on Jan. 5 with the final episodes. Many fans are hoping it answers the one question everyone is asking: Who shot James “Ghost” St. Patrick? There’s many different people that it could have been, including his son, Tariq, and his right-hand man Tommy Egan.

Story continues below advertisement

Nurses (Global TV)

Release date: Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.

Set in Toronto, Nurses follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves.

The ensemble cast includes Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale) as Grace Knight, a young nurse looking for a fresh start until someone from her past turns up who could jeopardize her career; Natasha Calis (The Possession) as Ashley Collins, a wild and unapologetic adrenaline junky who lives for the fast pace of the hospital; Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Blindspot) as Keon Colby, a former college football star who’s trying to prove he’s more than he was on the field; Sandy Sidhu (Grey’s Anatomy) as Nazneen Khan, the whip-smart daughter from a wealthy family in India who moved to Canada to reinvent herself and is now starting her first job ever; and Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin’ Moms) as Wolf Burke, soft-hearted and playful, who has a secret that may find him in over his head.

Story continues below advertisement

Vanderpump Rules (Slice + hayu)

Release date: Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. on Slice and Jan. 8 on hayu Canada

Vanderpump Rules, Season 8 will find Lisa Vanderpump continuing to expand her empire after the successful launch of Tom Tom with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Meanwhile, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting ready to tie the knot and Stassi Schroeder is celebrating her success as a best-selling author and her relationship with Beau Clark.

Ariana Madix is moving into her dream home and working on a new cocktail book, James Kennedy is keeping the party going, and Lala Kent is focusing on her sobriety, music career, and home renovation.

Story continues below advertisement

Scheana Shay, meanwhile, will have her hands full as she trains SUR’s hottest new servers, Brett Caprioni and Charli Burnett. They join waitress Dayna Kathan, Tom Tom’s general manager Max Boyens, and assistant manager Danica Dow as new Vanderpump Rules cast members this season.

grown-ish (ABC Spark)

Release date: Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m.

Back for junior year, and picking up after a cliffhanger Season 2 finale, the gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey (Yara Shahidi), moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year.

She quickly realizes that she has been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems, including student loans, work/life balance and, of course, messy breakups.

Story continues below advertisement

Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer (Amazon Prime Video)

Release date: Friday, Jan. 31

After years of silence, Ted Bundy’s long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter Molly, and other survivors come forward for the first time in a docuseries that reframes Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective. The series reveals how Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s in one of the most infamous crime stories of our time.

Movies

The Grudge

Release date: Friday, Jan. 3

After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a single mother and detective tries to investigate and solve the case. Later, she discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.

Story continues below advertisement

Like A Boss

Release date: Friday, Jan. 10

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry, Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy.

The beauty business is about to get ugly.

Underwater

Release date: Friday, Jan. 10

2:27 Movie trailer: Underwater Movie trailer: Underwater

Underwater is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Directed by William Eubank, Underwater stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr..

Story continues below advertisement

Bad Boys For Life

Release date: Friday, Jan. 17

2:41 Trailer: Bad Boys for Life Trailer: Bad Boys for Life

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly-anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

The Gentlemen

Release date: Friday, Jan. 24

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded action comedy. The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant).

Story continues below advertisement

Music Releases

Selena Gomez, Rare

Release date: Friday, Jan. 10

Halsey, Maniac

Release date: Friday, Jan. 17

Mura Masa, R.Y.C

Release date: Friday, Jan. 17

Russ, Shake the Snow Globe

Release date: Friday, Jan. 31

Books

Unspeakable Things by Jess Lourey

Available Jan. 1

Congratulations @jesslourey – UNSPEAKABLE THINGS hit #6 on the Amazon Charts Most Sold Books! pic.twitter.com/OZ8lFYFR3J — Jill Marsal (@jillmarsal) January 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Cassie McDowell’s life in 1980s Minnesota seems perfectly wholesome. She lives on a farm, loves school, and has a crush on the nicest boy in class. Yes, there are her parents’ strange parties and their parade of deviant guests, but she’s grown accustomed to them.

All that changes when someone comes hunting in Lilydale.

One by one, local boys go missing. One by one, they return changed — violent, moody, and withdrawn. What happened to them becomes the stuff of shocking rumours. The accusations of who’s responsible grow just as wild, and dangerous town secrets start to surface. Then Cassie’s own sister undergoes the dark change. If she is to survive, Cassie must find her way in an adult world where every sin is justified, and only the truth is unforgivable.

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Available Jan. 21

Story continues below advertisement

Lydia Quixano Perez lives in the Mexican city of Acapulco. She runs a bookstore. She has a son, Luca, the love of her life, and a wonderful husband who is a journalist. And while there are cracks beginning to show in Acapulco because of the drug cartels, her life is, by and large, fairly comfortable.

Even though she knows they’ll never sell, Lydia stocks some of her all-time favorite books in her store. And then one day a man enters the shop to browse and comes up to the register with four books he would like to buy — two of them her favourites. Javier is erudite. He is charming. And, unbeknownst to Lydia, he is the jefe of the newest drug cartel that has gruesomely taken over the city.

When Lydia’s husband’s tell-all profile of Javier is published, none of their lives will ever be the same.

—

Global News, Global TV, Slice, and ABC Spark are properties of Corus Entertainment.