Funeral for Jeremy Reitman held in Montreal

Mourners gathered in Montreal to bid farewell to a giant of Canada’s fashion industry on Thursday.
Jeremy Reitman’s life was being celebrated at Paperman and Sons on Jean-Talon Street.
He died in Florida last week.
Reitman was the CEO of Canada’s largest women’s apparel retailer, Reitmans. The company was founded by his grandparents.
In recent years, the retail industry has undergone rapid changes with the rise of e-commerce.
At the helm of the company, Reitman achieved what many others couldn’t: stay afloat.
But he was not only known for his success in the business world. He was also known as a beloved family man.
Reitman leaves two children and two grandchildren behind.
He will be laid to rest at the Congregation Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery.
–With files from The Canadian Press
