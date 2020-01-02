Funeral for Jeremy Reitman held in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Mourners gathered in Montreal to bid farewell to a giant of Canada’s fashion industry on Thursday.

Jeremy Reitman’s life was being celebrated at Paperman and Sons on Jean-Talon Street.

He died in Florida last week.

Reitman was the CEO of Canada’s largest women’s apparel retailer, ​Reitmans. The company was founded by his grandparents.

In recent years, the retail industry has undergone rapid changes with the rise of e-commerce.

At the helm of the company, Reitman achieved what many others couldn’t: stay afloat.

But he was not only known for his success in the business world. He was also known as a beloved family man.

Reitman leaves two children and two grandchildren behind.

He will be laid to rest at the Congregation Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery.

–With files from The Canadian Press