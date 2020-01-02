Man allegedly steals TransLink bus while driver takes bathroom break

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a TransLink bus and taking it on a joyride overnight in Surrey.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton said the N19 bus was stopped at Surrey Central Station, where the driver was reportedly taking a washroom break when the vehicle was taken at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

There were no passengers on the bus, but the engine was running at the time, he said.

Transit police and the Surrey RCMP used GPS to track the bus down and arrested the 28-year-old suspect at Fraser Highway and 176th Street.

Police are recommending a charge of theft over $5,000.

