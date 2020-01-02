Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man allegedly steals TransLink bus while driver takes bathroom break

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 2:30 pm
Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Surrey RCMP used GPS to track down the bus.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Surrey RCMP used GPS to track down the bus. Global News

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a TransLink bus and taking it on a joyride overnight in Surrey.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton said the N19 bus was stopped at Surrey Central Station, where the driver was reportedly taking a washroom break when the vehicle was taken at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Stolen bus returned with an apology note

There were no passengers on the bus, but the engine was running at the time, he said.

Transit police and the Surrey RCMP used GPS to track the bus down and arrested the 28-year-old suspect at Fraser Highway and 176th Street.

Police are recommending a charge of theft over $5,000.

TTC bus stolen from Scarborough garage recovered in Whitby
TTC bus stolen from Scarborough garage recovered in Whitby
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPTransitTransLinkSurrey RCMPTransit policemetro vancouver transit policetransit busStolen BusBus TheftSurrey Central Stationstolen transit busstolen translink bus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.