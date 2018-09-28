Stolen bus returned with an apology note

A strange story out of Warman last week had an OK Tire bus stolen but later returned to a local hotel.

OK Tire owner Darwin Davis parked his bus on Tuesday night on the side of the highway for some advertising, but the next morning the bus had gone missing from where he parked it.

A friend of Davis called and asked him if he had found his bus on Wednesday. Davis said no, and that is when the friend informed him that it was parked at the Warman Hotel. Davis said he hurried to the hotel and there was a lady in the hotel buying a coffee to go.

Once the lady exited the hotel she noticed Davis standing by the bus and asked if he was looking for the bus, she handed him a two page apology letter explaining why she took the bus and even offered to pay for the gas out of the stolen bus.

“The note said she was walking at 2 a.m. and saw the bus and she wanted to warm up and have a sleep but saw the keys and knew she did something wrong, but she wanted to see if I could find it in her heart to forgive her,” Davis said.

The lady apparently drove the bus to Big River and was going to leave the bus at the hotel with the apology note inside.

That’s when three RCMP vehicles arrived at the hotel and charged the 47-year-old woman with theft.

The woman’s first court appearance is on November 8.