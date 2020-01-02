Menu

Crime

Paintballs fired at horse and buggy, school in Woolwich: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 10:29 am
FILE PHOTO: A Mennonite horse and buggy on travels on the side of the road near St. Jacobs, Ont., just north of Waterloo on March 31, 2012. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adam Gagnon

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for someone in a white pickup truck after paintballs were fired at a horse and buggy in Woolwich Township.

Police say that on Dec. 29 at around 6 p.m., the horse and buggy was travelling down a path near Lions Park at Whippoorwill and Barnswallow drives in Elmira when the incident occurred.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are looking to see if it is connected with another that occurred at Floradale Parochial School in Woolwich Township a week earlier.

They say a pickup truck entered into the school’s parking lot at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 22. Shortly thereafter, popping sounds were heard, according to police.

Police say someone had entered the school before using a paintball gun to spray the main basement room and classroom.

They are asking anyone with information about either incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

