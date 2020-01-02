London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) welcomed its first baby of 2020 in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Landen Douglas Hammond came into the world at around 1 a.m. at Victoria Hospital on Commissioners Road East.

Weighing in at seven pounds, six ounces, the young Londoner is now in the loving care of his mother Robin and father Ryan.

Along with having the bragging rights of being one of the first babies of the decade, young Landen was also gifted a baby onesie and a teddy bear from the Children’s Health Foundation.

The London Health Sciences Foundation provided a handcrafted baby blanket, and Landen’s parents received a gift basket from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Landen is the first of about 6,000 newborns the LHSC expects to welcome this year.

