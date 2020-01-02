Menu

Canada

London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2020

By Andrew Graham Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 8:35 am
Landen Douglas Hammond came into the world at around 1 a.m. inside Victoria Hospital on Commissioners Road East.
Landen Douglas Hammond came into the world at around 1 a.m. inside Victoria Hospital on Commissioners Road East. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) welcomed its first baby of 2020 in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Landen Douglas Hammond came into the world at around 1 a.m. at Victoria Hospital on Commissioners Road East.

Weighing in at seven pounds, six ounces, the young Londoner is now in the loving care of his mother Robin and father Ryan.

Along with having the bragging rights of being one of the first babies of the decade, young Landen was also gifted a baby onesie and a teddy bear from the Children’s Health Foundation.

The London Health Sciences Foundation provided a handcrafted baby blanket, and Landen’s parents received a gift basket from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Landen is the first of about 6,000 newborns the LHSC expects to welcome this year.

